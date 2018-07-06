Rapp families built of strong stock

Excellent article! [‘Work in Progress: Rappahannock’s Economy — Past, Present and Future,’ June 28]. My late father had deep roots in Rappahannock. Having gone to school there, and relatives still living in Amissville, I have always felt a deep connection to the community and the county.

I remember the impact of Aileen’s closing on the county. I believe the Early’s put in our families’ carpet, lol! I enjoyed and relished reading how these entrepreneurial families are making it work.

Rappahannock is built from strong stock and will continue to persevere.

Linda Wilmer

Henrico, Va.