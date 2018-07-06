Washington Column for July 5

Who’s the mystery man?

Half the year has gone by in the blink of an eye! Here it is July already, and we just celebrated Independence Day. Our country has so much to be thankful for, and it all started with our independence. As Lee Greenwood so beautifully sang, “I thank my lucky stars to be living here today, ’cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.”

I hope that everyone had a nice and safe Independence Day with family and friends.

I received a phone call last Friday morning from a gentleman asking about those antique International tractors parked again this year at the end of a driveway between Washington and Sperryville. “Oh,” I said, “you are talking about Manly and Jackie Bruce.” He said he really enjoyed seeing those old International Farmall tractors with the Old Glory flags on them as he passed through the county en route to Skyline Drive.

They do bring back fond memories of our farmland, our heritage and, most of all, our freedom.

By Jan Clatterbuck

I asked the gentleman for his name, but he would not tell me. He did tell me that one day he would stop by and introduce himself and that the Bruces and I would be in shock to find out his identity. He said when he stops he wants to take a photo alongside the Bruces in front of the tractors.

Manly and Jackie, I think the whole community would love for you to keep this tradition going for years to come. I know I would. I thank my lucky stars to be a part of Rappahannock County to see such a beautiful display for the holiday.

Maybe 2019 will be our lucky star finding out who the gentleman is. I am going batty trying to figure out his identity.

Wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Betty Crawford. She will celebrate her special day on July 21. Also birthday wishes go out to Janet Burke and Heather Dawn Singleton, who will each celebrate their big days on July 27.

Since we have some beautiful flowers that bloom in July, such as larkspur, lilies, dahlias, and hydrangeas, I thought maybe the readers would like to read this poem by Rosie Wharton from Sperryville. She has been writing poems for more than 50 plus years. This is just one of many, titled “A Flower.”

I would love to be a flower

and blossom so pretty and bright

I would sit there in a vase

by your bedside every night,

then I could watch you sleep

and be near the whole night through,

I would be so honored

to be that close to you

I would give the sweetest fragrance

and brighten up your day

I would spread out my pedals

and be beautiful in every way,

I would smile with the morning sun

and kiss the morning dew,

I would be so full of life

and stay beautiful just for you.

Speaking of beautiful flowers, I enjoy walking into Dr. Miller’s office and admiring his wife, Ann’s, flower arrangements she brings into the office during the summer months. I am told they come from her many gardens. They are beautiful in every way.

Have a wonderful week.