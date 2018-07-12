Courthouse Row for July 12

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 2-6

Hampton

Christopher P. Westfall and Julia F. Westfall, husband and wife, to David Scott Hoffmann and Sony A. Ariel Robbins-Hoffmann, husband and wife, 6.3777 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40A-1-J

Floyd T. Grigsby to John Everett Nyberg and Kathleen Jamison, husband and wife, 39.4570 acres, $738,000, deed bargain sale, general; warranty, tax map 40-40A

Thomas E. Morgan and Sallie E. Stemple, also known of record as Sallie S. Morgan and Sallie Morgan to Thomas E. Morgan known as Thomas Elder Morgan and Sallie S. Morgan, also known as Sallie Stemple Morgan, husband and wife, 34-2 1/16 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 18-76

Hawthorne

James Hasse and Doris Hasse, husband and wife, Jonathan Hasse and Dawn Hasse, husband and wife, to Tom Tsitsikaos and Donna Tsitsikaos, husband and wife, 5.0719 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 53-12C

Stonewall

Betty J. Hitt to Joan H. Thompson, 2.00 acres, $209,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 50-65A

Frances H. Smith widowed and unremarried, by and through Gregory Kevin Smith, her attorney in fact to Jamen Ellen and Brooke Ellen, husband and wife, 11.8982 acres, $304,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-17

Wakefield

Robin S. Burke to Alan Ashley, lot 13-A block 1, section D BRME, $226,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4B-1-1-11

Tommy R. Whitt Jr., and Stacey L. Whitt to William Smith Starlene Smith and Trevor Thompson, 1.2514 acres, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-80F

Building Permits

Janet Jenkins, Woodville, electrical kitchen, $5,000

Eric Tollefson, Sperryville, 30 kWh generator, $4,950

Martin and Cheri Woodard, Sperryville, deck, $8,246

David Litaker, Woodville, solar array, $10,135.25