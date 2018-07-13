‘Resounding’ Summer Chorus

Headwaters would like to thank all the people who helped make the second annual Summer Chorus a resounding success.

To directors Wendy Aichele, Keith Hudspeth, and Kelsey Rose, thank you for leading the Chorus and encouraging the singers to be their best.

To proctors Brooke Lange, Kaitlyn Haney and Jackson Heverly, thank you for keeping each day running smooth.

To the parents of each singer, thank you for your encouragement and support of the Chorus program. Your kind words and volunteer spirit meant a great deal to us.

To community members who came Friday to hear our concert, thank you for sharing the evening with us. We hope you went away pleased.

To Rick and Dot Lessard, thank you for your hospitality towards visiting Chorus staff.

To Rappahannock County Elementary School and Principal Ben Temple, thank you for hosting us during our nearly two weeks of rehearsal.

To the Castleton Festival and its staff, thank you for the use of the Theatre House and for all your help making the Friday concert happen. We were honored to have the opportunity to perform in such an outstanding venue.

To Kaitlyn Haney and DeeDee Slewka, thank you for providing a photographic and video record of the past two weeks.

To Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and RAAC, thank you for your generous financial support of the 2018 Summer Chorus.

And finally to the singers — Roxie Beebe-Center, Julianna Butler, Maeve Ciuba, Elena Corum, Savannah Forbes, Zander Forbes, Ava Genho, Elias Genho, Lilly Grimsley, Sasha Kondakov, Emily Matthews, Abigail McDonald, Arella Nagle, McKenna Torosian and Mimi Walker — thank you for making this a wonderful two weeks for all of the adults involved. We hope that you will come back next year . . . and bring a friend!

Kevin Brandriff

Headwaters Foundation