School news for July 12

Autumn in the air, at least with sports

So much for the 2018 summer vacation. Rappahannock County High School Athletic Director Brandon Burley is busier than ever, passing along the following tryout schedule for Fall Sports and other related important dates and times:

Believe it or not, the Fall Sports season officially begins on Monday, July 30. Below is the tryout information and open gym dates for off-season conditioning. To be eligible for tryouts and for all open gyms, student athletes must have a completed VHSL physical form dated after May 1, 2018, on file with the school.

Varsity Football: Varsity Football begins July 26 — as in two weeks from today. Practice will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting that day. The off-season weight room is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through July 25.

JP Football

JP Football begins August 6. Practices will be held at RCHS from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. until the beginning of school. Equipment handouts will take place during the week leading up to the first practice during weight room hours. The off-season weight room is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through July 25.

Volleyball

Volleyball tryouts will take place on Monday, July 30 through Wednesday, August 1, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at RCHS.

In addition, open gym for JV/Varsity Volleyball will be held on the following dates: Tuesday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cross Country

JV/V Cross Country begins Monday, July 30 with times TBA. MS Cross Country start dates TBA. Check with the school for updates.

Cheer

Cheer tryouts will begin on Monday, July 30th (time TBA, again check with the school). Open gym for grades 6-12 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays during July from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at RCES gym.

MS Boys Soccer

Tryout information TBA (check with the school).

Girls Basketball

Open gyms for girls JV/V Girls Basketball are being held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, July 10; Thursday, July 12; Tuesday, July 17; and Thursday, July 19.