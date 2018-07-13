Washington column for July 12

WVFR flag flying high

This past weekend temperatures were so nice compared to some of the weekends we have had so far this late spring and early summer. You could actually be outside and not have a problem breathing. You can bet Washington Volunteer and Fire Rescue wished they had some of those cool temperatures two weeks ago.

Photo by Chief Ann Spieker

Here’s the scoop: WVFR members teamed up to add a new look to their station — a flag pole. According to Chief Ann Spieker, Sean Knick came up with the idea and Gary Jenkins Jr. did some research on the web and found the perfect pole. The project has been in the works for several months. A very nice gentleman who lives in Rappahannock County took it upon himself to pay the cost. The crew worked hard to get the pole erected, and finally on Saturday, June 30th, the American Stars and Bars were flying high above Washington.

“The flag was a nice addition and it coincided well with the Fourth,” Chief Spieker said. It is indeed nice to drive past the station and look at the flag flying in the breeze. She said the volunteer firefighters are in the process of getting stone placed around the pole and adding a light for nightime hours.

Quievremont show

Courtesy photo

Color all around, striking, often shocking. Everywhere you look, Carolyn Roth’s prints pulsate with combinations of yellows, oranges and blues in strange landscapes or in forms of delicate hues floating free.

Her sly humor hides dogs, canyons and dragons in clouds of color. They are all hand-printed works on paper that call you over with color and then enchant you with details when you come close. Your imagination finds nature transformed.

Carolyn and her two labradors moved to Flint hill two years ago. She can be found in her studio painting or working on her printing press, creating monotypes and monoprints. If you want to meet her and learn the difference between a monoprint and a monotype, or just talk with her about art, she will be explaining her process on July 21 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Quievremont Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow. Her work will hang in the tasting room through August, said Susan Hornbostel.

Winter views

With the hot temperatures we have had recently, I thought that everybody would enjoy reading about the winter as described by Gary Anthes: “That lovely and tranquil painting of a winter landscape, with those soft and gentle mountains, would surely seem to show the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.”

Courtesy: Winter Views at Middle Street Gallery

The painting he mentions, in fact, springs from the creative brain of local artist Kate Anderson, whose imaginative but realistic views will be featured from July 6 through August 12 at the Middle Street Gallery in Washington.

In addition to blending memory and imagination, Anderson combines ideas from the two mediums of painting and printmaking.

Her landscapes will share the gallery with selected works by other members of the artists’ cooperative. In addition, Anderson’s work can be seen at her studio and press at the Blue Ridge Artisans in Sperryville and on Instagram at firepainter13.

There will be a reception for the public and the artists at the Middle Street Gallery on July 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Phone 540-675-1313 or go to www.middlestreetgallery.org for more information.

Many thanks

I want to thank Joshua Alther for grading the road on Massie Mountain after the recent torrential downpours. Good to have neighbors who help out in a time of need.

Friday birthdays

Birthday wishes to Ginger Miller, who will be opening presents on Friday, July 13. And also to her husband, Roger, who blows out his candles the following Friday, July 20. Best wishes to you both.

A reminder

Right around the corner from our newsroom is Vacation Bible School, a cooperative program involving numerous local churches. Trinity Episcopal, the Methodist churches and Washington Baptist Church are all gearing up for this special tradition from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 16-20, at Washington Baptist Church. The theme this year is “Carried by God.”

Ages pre-K to 6th grade, teenage and adult volunteers are welcome, too. Participants will be learning about Noah and the Ark, Moses and the Red Sea, Jonah and the big fish, and Jesus walking on the water. There will be a lesson each day through an original drama performed by the WBC Drama Club.

Each day there will be a Bible lesson, worship, music crafts, recreation and snacks. For more information, call 540- 675-3716 or email contactus@trinwash.org.

Have a wonderful week!