Photo by Denise Chandler

The Fodderstack Road home of Mike McCormick and Carolyn McDowell was destroyed in a house fire on the night of July 3rd. Fire departments from as far away as Fauquier County came to assist local first responders in battling the blaze.

McCormick and his Ladybug Mountain Farm were the subject of a feature story two years ago this month in this newspaper, pointing out that he’d been selling at the Reston Farm Market for 19 years and counting.