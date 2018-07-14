Louis Moore and Moon Pie turn 100

By Staff/Contributed July 14, 2018 Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Happy 100th birthday to Louis Moore, a robust farmer on Fodderstack Road whose ancestors settled in Rappahannock County in the early 1800s.

Louis, a lifelong resident of the county, turned a century old on July 2, and as you can see in this photograph among his gifts was a box of Moon Pies, the tasty American confection born one year before Louis in 1917. Louis’ daughter, Dorothy, says her dad’s secret to longevity is “being in a good mood twenty-four hours a day.” Otherwise, “He always says, ‘You never get too old to learn.’”

