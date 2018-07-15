Scrabble School museum among grant recipients

Seven worthy Rappahannock nonprofits have received word that they’ve been selected as recipients of Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Community Assistance Grants.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, Rappahannock County Public Schools, Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Belle Meade Montessori School, CASA’s Child Abuse Intervention, American Red Cross, and Headwaters will split $52,000 in grant awards ranging between $3,000 and $15,000.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation received $10,000 for “Scrabble: A Rosenwald School as a Microcosm” project, which supplements staff and operating expenses needed to preserve the African-American school’s history and to share its legacy through public outreach and educational programs.

The Scrabble School is an active Senior Center and home to the Rappahannock African-American Heritage Center. Preservation of the Rappahannock site supports a living testament to the Scrabble mission.

A $15,000 award went to the Rappahannock County Public Schools’ MakerSpace Lab to update the RCPS welding lab, empowering students and interested community members to prepare for certification exams and job interviews. The collaboration between RCPS and RappU, it was also noted, promotes skill building, creativity and mentorship and serves as a catalyst for local entrepreneurship.

“Fab Labs are a very recent concept that is gripping the education and nonprofit sectors across the country right now. They are a great way to engage the community, with K-12 and vocational education entities to inspire creativity, art, invention, engineering, and entrepreneurship,” said Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley.

“If this leads to a career path in welding or some other vocation, that is wonderful. Even if not, though, the experience is intended to foster a whole other set of skills that delve into critical and creative thought process with the added benefit of utilizing trades technology to make it happen.”

The Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue received $4,300 for fire equipment replacement. With this award, the department will purchase a ventilation fan and a water dump tank. Rural fire and rescue squads depend on community support. Replacing old equipment is essential for the safety of firefighters and all concerned in an emergency situation.

Awards to the Belle Meade Montessori School, American Red Cross, CASA’s Child Abuse Intervention and Headwaters complete the list of 2018 Rappahannock CAG awardees.

Funded by the PATH Foundation to support projects that are immediate in nature and alleviate hardship, the foundation has awarded half a million dollars in two years to nonprofits serving Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties.

“Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is delighted to assist our nonprofit organizations as they pursue their mission of making Rappahannock County even more vibrant” said Jane Bowling-Wilson, the foundation’s executive director. “We are fortunate for the PATH Foundation’s partnership to make Community Assistance Grant awards possible.”