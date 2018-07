Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 7-10

Wakefield

John M. Vest successor trustee of the James M. Vest Revocable Trust to John M. Vest and Deidre Welch Vest, husband and wife, 0.98 acres, $52,000, special warranty, tax map 13-14C

Building Permits

Martha Lou O’Bannon, Sperryville, replace electric service, $1,000

Tom Jenkins, Huntly, generator, install, $18,000