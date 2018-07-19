‘Heartache’ awaits budding farmers

The multinational agribusiness firms are pushing the family farms by the wayside [‘A Fraught Future?’ July 12]. Before long family farms will be a distant memory. I wouldn’t advise any young person to get into agriculture today if I cared anything about them. It’s a recipe [for] long days and nights away from the family at little or no pay.

The politicians are pushing us over the edge to destruction of the family farm. It’s a sad day but I don’t want my sons to follow in my footsteps as an Angus breeder/farmer. It will only heap financial hardship upon them unless they have another very successful career. It’s very similar to drug addiction . . . as it gets in your blood but causes nothing but heartache and financial ruin. It places a huge strain on your family.

Hodge Miller
Washington

