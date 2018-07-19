Thank you, Scouts

Thank you to Boy Scouts from Troop 36 in Little Washington and all the community volunteers who helped clean up the Rappahannock County Park on Saturday, July 7th. Thank you also to Wayne Woodard who donated and delivered a huge pile of wood chips. The volunteers spread the wood chips on the trails, trimmed bushes, picked up trash, and widened trails.

Thank you to Mike Wenger who provided and drove his ATV/trailer rig, which was very helpful in distributing the wood chips. Thank you to all these volunteers who made this cleanup day a success: Barbara Anderson, Garrey Curry, Juliet Del Grosso, Domenic Del Grosso, Anthony Del Grosso, Kathy Eggers, Ben Giles, Wyatt Hypes, Jean Lillard, Torney Van Acker, Antonio Vanegas, Mike Wenger, Liz Whitaker.

Michael Del Grosso

Chair, RCRFA