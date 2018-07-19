Washington column for July 19

Animals of the world up close

From the time school lets out in June until it begins again in the fall there is a time when kids have an opportunity to learn and further develop outside of the classroom. For Child Care and Learning Center, the summer camp can be some of the most fun time of their lives.

Earlier this month, CCLC’s Animals of the World summer camp had a wonderful visit from Maureen Schofield, an educator at the Smithsonian Conservation Biological Institute. She led the children in a discussion of teeth types and their uses, as well as of carnivores, omnivores, and herbivores.

Colage photos by Kim Goodwin

The young scientists were then given mystery animal skulls to explore, measure, count teeth, and identify. Later in the week the children saw a diversity of animals, going on field trips to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the Olmstead’s horse farm, the river to explore macroinvertebrates, and Yoder’s petting zoo. CCLC campers have been busy with field trips and projects all summer.

The Animals of the World camp is one of CCLC’s many weekly camps offered to school-age children throughout the summer. All camps are a mix of on-campus (at CCLC) activities and off-campus field trips. This particular camp was led by Elvira Yanez and Renee Jenkins.

Buying trip

Robert and Joanie Ballard were on a fun, week-long buying trip down south last week for their shop, R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery in Washington.

They discovered new and exciting things for fall and Christmas. Lots of one-of-a-kind and new products are just coming onto the market. The Ballards will be having a shop-wide sale of 30 to 50 percent off most of their current inventory from now through the end of August, or until it’s gone.

According to Joanie they have to make room for the new. Stop in and check out the sales.

A reminder

The Dwyer family is having its reunion on Saturday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at the Washington Fire Hall. Don’t forget to bring a dish and drink to share. For more information, call Wayne Baldwin at 540-547-3722.

Also, the Clatterbuck and Smoot families are having their reunion on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock Recreational Park in Washington. Bring a dish and drink to share along with fond memories.

Happy memories

Anna Clatterbuck, Mae Racer, Beverly and Doug Exline, Steve and Jan Clatterbuck, Danny and Hope Huff, all from Washington, attended the 25th Wedding Anniversary of Chuck and Sam Jeffries at the VFW building in Edinburg on Saturday, July 14.

Chuck is the son of Steve and Jan clatterbuck of Washington. Everyone had a wonderful time.

Sky observers

According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, the Perseids are perhaps the most popular meteor shower of the year.

This year during peak, people should see about 60 to 70 meteors per hour, but in outburst years (such as in 2016) the rate can be between 150 to 200 meteors an hour. The meteor shower’s peak will be visible the nights of August 11-13, Cooke said.

“This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight,” Cooke told Space.com. “The moon is very favorable for the Perseids this year, and that’ll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it.” The Perseids are rich in fireballs, so the show should be even better.

40th anniversary

The Inn at Little Washington is preparing for its next two 40th anniversary celebrations: Innstock over Labor Day and Vaux le Vicomte in France later in September.

There is very limited seating for Vaux le Vicomte, so now is the time to buy tickets to this once in a lifetime event that is being held at a 17th century chateaux outside of Paris on September 30. It is inspired by a party thrown in 1661 for King Louis XIV, said Annette Larkin, director of public relations for The Inn.

First-aid class

An American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR and First Aid Class will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Child Care and Learning Center. Pre-registration is required at tl2kids@gmail.com. The cost is $28 for a limited time.

This training is for the general public for FA and CPR knowledge, skills, and certification. It is perfect for school bus drivers, child care providers, teachers, parents and babysitters. Certification is valid for 2 years.

Stay cool and have a wonderful week.