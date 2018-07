Photos by April Taylor

That was April Taylor of April’s Nails Salon at the Hair Gallery in Sperryville having some fun in the sky over Sperryville recently.

April was flying with Abe Makely as he piloted his antique 1946 Aeronca Champ airplane, a post-World War II response to the popular Piper J-3 Cub, the 1946 Aeronca Champ airplane that April flew aboard.