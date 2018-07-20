Why the cubs crossed the road

This seemingly identical pair of tiny tykes were chasing after their mother and sibling when Rappahannock residents Jay Ward Brown and Kevin Harrison Adams came upon them last Thursday on Skyline Drive. Newborn black bears cubs are actually smaller than squirrels (as little as 1/500th the size of momma bears) and at birth are blind, toothless and have very fine hair.
