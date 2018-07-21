A miserable day all around

July 21, 2018
“It’s too bloody hot to be fighting a house fire,” commented county emergency management specialist and first responder Art Candenquist, after 11 fire and rescue companies from in and around Rappahannock battled this devastating blaze off Bear Wallow Road near Flint Hill on a sweltering Saturday afternoon.

Candenquist arranged for the American Red Cross to assist the Matthew Fewell family with their loss, while a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family. It was the second occupied home gutted by fire in the county in as many weeks. No cause of the fire has been determined.

