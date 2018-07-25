Courthouse Row for July 26

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, July 11-20

Hampton

Priscilla M. Fillebrown to John Cooper Masterson and Desiree Adair Masterson, husband and wife, 25.893 acres, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-81

Jackson

George Washington Lee and Marlina Jenkins Lee to Paul Henry Scrivner and Cynthia S. Scrivner, 5.0 acres, $394,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-26F

Piedmont

Patricia A. Dye to Kevin Cheetham and Ann Cheetham, husband and wife, 0.6623 acres, $302,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-A-1-56

Stephen M. Lynch, Margaret E. Lynch and Michael E. Lynch co-successor trustees of the Betty T. Lynch Living Trust to Lucy Diane Bruce, trustee of the Lucy Diane Bruce Revocable Trust, 32.2544 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-14D

Andrew Haley and Suzanne Zylonis, husband and wife to Thomas Craig Batchelor and Caitlin S. Batchelor, husband and wife, 12.8753 acres, $180,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 27-5

Building Permits

Sharon Witmer, Castleton, replace electric panel, $1,900

Chris Bird, Washington, generator, $8,000

Edward Wince, Flint Hill, generator, $8,000

Thomas R. Breeden, Boston, addition, $601,000

Elizabeth Verville, Sperryville, finish basement, $20,000

Casey Eitner, Castleton, gas lines to stove $777

Rederick D. Melissa Carrol, Castleton, dwelling, $289,000

SPA Holdings LLC, Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

SPA Holdings Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

Sadhna, Indu and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

