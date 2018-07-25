Courthouse Row for July 26

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, July 11-20
Hampton
Priscilla M. Fillebrown to John Cooper Masterson and Desiree Adair Masterson, husband and wife, 25.893 acres, $305,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-81
Jackson
George Washington Lee and Marlina Jenkins Lee to Paul Henry Scrivner and Cynthia S. Scrivner, 5.0 acres, $394,900, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 41-26F
Piedmont
Patricia A. Dye to Kevin Cheetham and Ann Cheetham, husband and wife, 0.6623 acres, $302,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-A-1-56
Stephen M. Lynch, Margaret E. Lynch and Michael E. Lynch co-successor trustees of the Betty T. Lynch Living Trust to Lucy Diane Bruce, trustee of the Lucy Diane Bruce Revocable Trust, 32.2544 acres, $240,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-14D
Andrew Haley and Suzanne Zylonis, husband and wife to Thomas Craig Batchelor and Caitlin S. Batchelor, husband and wife, 12.8753 acres, $180,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 27-5
Building Permits
Sharon Witmer, Castleton, replace electric panel, $1,900
Chris Bird, Washington, generator, $8,000
Edward Wince, Flint Hill, generator, $8,000
Thomas R. Breeden, Boston, addition, $601,000
Elizabeth Verville, Sperryville, finish basement, $20,000
Casey Eitner, Castleton, gas lines to stove $777
Rederick D. Melissa Carrol, Castleton, dwelling, $289,000
SPA Holdings LLC, Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings LLC, Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings LLC, Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
Sadhna, Indu and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Indu Sadhna and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
