Comin’ up flowers

Flowers of every shape and color are blooming at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville. “Flowers are harvested every Thursday and Friday,” says farm owner Rachel Bynum (center), seen here fashioning fresh bouquets with two of Waterpenny’s six paid interns — Woody Leslie (left) of Vermont and Katie Patton of Missouri.
About Staff/Contributed 4857 Articles
