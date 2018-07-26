Down Memory Lane for July 26

March 3, 1966

One of the newest business establishments in Rappahannock County is one of the oldest crafts known to man — a potter’s shop. Here all phases of pottery from the moist clay to the finished glazed product are carried on, and in addition, a sales and showroom are maintained. It is located on Main Street in Washington, near Washington Cash Store.

The shop is unique in several aspects. It is owned and operated solely by Miss June Jordan, a personable young lady who is a native Virginian reared at Mt. Crawford. The building in which the shop is located is one of the oldest structures in the Town of Washington, a timbered house said to have been standing when George Washington surveyed the village in 1749. In the past the building has housed a tanner’s shop, shoe shop, meat market and antique shop.

Lea Bros Store in Washington discontinued business Saturday after serving the town 38 years. The business was first opened here January 6, 1928 by T. C. Lea and at that time was located on the corner where the Washington Cash Store is now. In 1935 the present building was constructed on the corner of Gay and Jett Streets by Mr. Lea and he continued to operated it until his death in 1957. At this time Mrs. Lea continued the business until 1964 when she sold it to her son T. Carlyle Lea, Jr. for health reasons. The young Mr. Lea, who is an attorney and judge of Rappahannock County Court, discontinued the business last week because of conflict with his judicial duties and law practice.

At one time there were five Lea Bros. Stores around the state. With the closing of the store here, there is one remaining in operation at Massies Mill.

Nov. 11, 1998

Smiling comes easy in to Patricia Bartholomew, and she said she likes making others smile. It obviously is one reason why she opened Mazie’s Daisies.

The full-service florist shop that opened its door for business in early October is located at 311J Gay Street, Washington, next to the lower level of Elaine Kramer’s Talk of the Town gift shop.

The made-to-order arrangements include centerpieces for tables, birthday bouquets, anniversary gifts, funeral flowers, get-well bouquets, dried wreaths, corsages and boutonnieres, as well as swags and fresh greens during the Christmas season. Topiaries and circular rosemary, oregano and thyme wreaths are also available.

The response from the town has been supportive, said Bartholomew. She added: “I can’t thank people enough! I’m excited and I like being able to offer something that makes people happy.”

Jennifer Green, owner of the Odyssey Gallery in Washington, said Bartholomew’s flowers make an elegant presentation and are an asset to her shop. They are perfect, said Green, especially since the flowers are displayed in Jensen Kvarnes’ glass vases, which the shop carries.

Visiting R.H. Ballard Fine Art, Limited at 371 Main Street in Washington, is something like taking a survey course in modern art. The original prints displayed on the walls are by Toulouse Lautrec and Cezanne’s

One of the main parts of the business consists of selling antique, semi-antique and new Persian, Caucasian, Turkish and Afghan rugs. R.H. travels frequently to New York, London and Paris for rugs and art, and exhibited his rugs at the First International Rug Fair in London this summer.

He and his wife, Joan, are newlyweds, and live part-time in the county. Joan is the daughter of Rosie Day of Flint Hill.