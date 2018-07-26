Fire and rescue calls for July 26

Wednesday, July 18
10:21 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, public service, company 1
10:48 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
Thursday, July 19
8:28 a.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, public service, company 2
5:39 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, companies 1 and 3
7:37 p.m. — Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville, injury, company 7
Friday, July 20
11:33 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, gas leak, companies 2 and 5
11:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:00 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
8:31 p.m. — Rocky Lane, Huntly, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9
Saturday, July 21
3:54 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
4:51 p.m. — Barn View Lane, Amissville, fire alarm, company 3
Sunday, July 22
2:56 a.m. — Cemetery Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
3:45 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:36 p.m. — Porter Street, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7
5:29 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
