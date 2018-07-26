Meetings and Notices for July 26

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA): Fall registration is open through Aug. 21 for all ages for recreational soccer. Early bird discount runs through August 4. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for registration & more information, find us on Facebook, or email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

Registrations are now being accepted by Piedmont Softball Association for its fall 2018 season. Piedmont offers fastpitch softball programs that stress improvement, confidence, fun, and sportsmanship to all area girls. The league offers individual and team training, and specialized coaching sessions for pitchers and catchers of all experience levels. Teams will be formed for all age groups. Girls born anytime in the years from 1999 through 2012 are welcome. Player incentives are given for fall 2018 registrations; scholarships are available. Registration closes Sept. 1. For more information go to piedmontsoftball.net. Call 540-522-3675 or email amissville.softball@gmail.com or piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com.

The Town of Washington’s Administration and Finance Task Force meets at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Town Hall. The agenda is to select chair and secretary and to set goals and commence action steps for the task force. The meeting is open to the public and all interested are encouraged to attend.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Culpeper County, is offering Food Preservation Classes on Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for the basics of making pickled products and, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the fermentation process and starting a batch of sauerkraut. Both classes are held at 101 S. West Street, Culpeper. Cost is $25 and class size is 8. For more information and to register call 540-727-3435.

Amissville Community Prayer at Payne’s Auction House, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville (west of Mayhugh’s Store by Ladybug Ballfield) on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Jeanette Nord at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA): Fall registration is open for all ages recreational soccer through August 21. Early bird discount runs through August 4. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for registration and more information, find us on Facebook, or email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

Hearthstone School Summer Camp (ages 3-12) will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 30-August 3 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candlemaking, rhythmic movement and dance, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature, nature walks, and plant dyeing of costumes. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at http://www.hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm. Or call 540-987-9212. For scholarships and the Counselor-In-Training Program info, email artsandcraftscamp@yahoo.com or call 540-987-8670 (Janet Kerig) or 540-675-1940 (Kitty Keyser).

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.