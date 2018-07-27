3rd Annual CAYA 5K set for Sept. 22 in Rixeyville

When Moira Satre lost her 31-year-old son, Bobby, to a heroin overdose in April 2015, she decided to be part of the fight against substance abuse. Since then a new coalition called CAYA, Come As You Are, has been working within the community to provide support and treatment options to those struggling with addiction as well as to create greater awareness through education and prevention programs.

Drug addiction is the third leading cause of death in America. Indeed, it has been identified as a national epidemic. Staging the 3rd annual 5K run on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. continues the effort to raise funds to achieve CAYA’s goals.

In 2017 over 200 runners registered for the event; monies raised through fees and sponsorships far exceeded goals set. Funds raised in 2018 will continue to support existing programs. The event will take place again at Verdun Adventure Bound on Route 229 in Rixeyville.

Online advance registration at www.cayacoalition.org or by mail to P.O. Box 3457, Warrenton, Va., 20188 is $25 and extends through September 13th; registration the day of the race (7:30- 8:45 a.m.) is $30. Tee shirts are guaranteed only to those who pre-register.

Awards will be given to the top overall male and female runners as well as to the top two male and female runners in each 5 year age category.

CAYA, Come As You Are, is a substance abuse support and prevention non-profit. To learn more about the organization, visit www.cayacoalition.org; like them on Facebook; or follow them on Twitter Instagram.