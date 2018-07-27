Thank you Rapp citizen scientists

The Old Rag Master Naturalist (ORMN) Butterfly Count Committee is delighted to recognize with great thanks the many people who made the three events around the annual Rappahannock County-Little Washington Butterfly Count a success these past two weeks.

These people include owners of 17 participating Rappahannock County properties and Waterpenny Farm for hosting a group of focused and interested children at the Kids’ Count, and Shenandoah National Park Ranger Mara Meisel for her excellent talk which attracted almost 50 attendees at the Butterfly Identification Workshop at the Washington Fire Hall. We are also grateful that over 40 enthusiastic and dedicated counters came out on an overcast and iffy weather day to do some serious counting and have fun for the official butterfly count.

A special thanks is due to Pam Owens for her support in the Rappahannock News, to Rappahannock County Park for being our “headquarters” for the count, and to the ORMN board and members for their assistance.

Finally, we must note with gratitude the participation of many wonderful species of butterflies that made an appearance despite the weather!

Kathy Engler, Victoria Fortuna, Dee Dee Lyon, Jane Smith, Dorothy Tepper, Robin Williams

ORMN Butterfly Count Committee