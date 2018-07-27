Thornton River detour

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Route 626 (Whorton Hollow Road) bridge over the Thornton River in Rappahannock County for rehabilitation.

The timber deck bridge, located near Route 622 (Rock Mills Road), will be closed to through traffic for about six weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to reopen to all legal-weight vehicles on Sept. 13.

During the project, crews will close Route 622 at the intersection of Route 626 for two days to allow removal of the existing structure and installation of the new concrete beams. Weather permitting, Route 622 will be closed for up to six hours on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and Aug. 21. Route 622 will remain open during the remainder of the project.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The Thornton River bridge carries about 390 vehicles daily.