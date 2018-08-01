Courthouse Row for Aug. 2

By Jan Clatterbuck August 1, 2018

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, July 21-27

Hampton

Angell Preston to Susan Canby and Anita Howard, 9.733 acres, $395,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 29-70C

Wakefield

Golden Springs LLC to David E. Bailey and Elizabeth W. Bailey, husband and wife, 25.000 acres and 48.4880 acres, $985,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-22

Trent Sutherland to Lizabeth Gray, 0.5874 acres, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax ma 13-135

Building Permits

Steve and Karen Alexander, Flint Hill, replace HVAC, $12,000

Ralph and Madeline Letts, Sperryville, demolition work, $4,000

Louise G. and Julie Zindell, Amissville, dwelling, $165,000

Tim Wissinger, Amissville, electric work, $500

Mike and Heather Appleton, Amissville, porch roof, $38,000

Hopewell Baptist Church, Sperryville, replace HVAC, $8,200

