Courthouse Row for Aug. 2

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, July 21-27
Hampton
Angell Preston to Susan Canby and Anita Howard, 9.733 acres, $395,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 29-70C
Wakefield
Golden Springs LLC to David E. Bailey and Elizabeth W. Bailey, husband and wife, 25.000 acres and 48.4880 acres, $985,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 14-22
Trent Sutherland to Lizabeth Gray, 0.5874 acres, $230,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax ma 13-135
Building Permits
Steve and Karen Alexander, Flint Hill, replace HVAC, $12,000
Ralph and Madeline Letts, Sperryville, demolition work, $4,000
Louise G. and Julie Zindell, Amissville, dwelling, $165,000
Tim Wissinger, Amissville, electric work, $500
Mike and Heather Appleton, Amissville, porch roof, $38,000
Hopewell Baptist Church, Sperryville, replace HVAC, $8,200
