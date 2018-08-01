Down Memory Lane for Aug. 2

March 17, 1966

H. B. Winfrey, principal of the Rappahannock County High School, has announced his retirement effective July 1 after 46 years in the teaching profession.

A native of Culpeper County, Mr. Winfrey graduated from public schools there. He attended Richmond College (now the University of Richmond) and the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

He is married to the former Mary Hart Willis of Culpeper, who taught in the Sperryville and Washington Schools until her retirement in 1957. Mr. and Mrs. Winfrey make their home in Woodville, where they also operate an orchard.

Mr. Dennis B. Wingfield of Harrisonburg, was appointed principal of Rappahannock County High School, effective July 1, 1966.

Mr. Wingfield received his B.S. degree in 1960 and his M.S. degree in 1963 from Madison College in Harrisonburg.

He has worked in the Montevideo High School in Rockingham County from 1960 to 1966 as teacher, assistant principal and supervisor of the intermediate school.

An Amissville youth was attacked by a fox Saturday when the animal charged through an open door into the house, made several lunges and bit the child on the leg.

The incident occurred at the home of Thomas Williams and the victim of the fox bite was his grandson, James Phillips, Jr., who was visiting there with his parents and family.

The fox dashed wildly into the Williams house, spun around in a circle and first attacked Mr. Williams, who warded off the offender with his fists. It then lunged at a smaller child, the sister of James, and her mother kicked it away. The animal charged toward a sofa where James sat with several other people and bit the child in the calf of the leg before his father could kick it away and kill it with a stove poker.

James is undergoing a series of injections for the bite. The animal was sent to a laboratory for examination but a report has not been returned yet.

Nov. 25, 1998

Alice King’s apartment on Main Street in Washington has a large welcome mat at the front door. Numerous photographs of family and friends decorate the walls and tabletops, and a comfortable sofa and chairs circle around a plush Chinese rug in her sunny warm living room.

“For many years this town has had a special place in my heart,” said the soft spoken King with a smile. “I never dreamed I’d live here, but here I am.”

She probably never thought she would find herself on the town council after a controversial appointment, either.

King’s appointment to the Washington Town Council began a stir in this small community of 180 residents. She is well liked and highly regarded by those who know her, but she was not the only candidate.

The other candidate for the vacant council seat was Reinhardt Lynch, co-owner of The Inn, who was supported with a petition of 67 signatures of town residents and business owners. A contingent of town residents attended the meeting, who said that since Lynch lost in the May election by only a few votes he should be appointed. Also some said that The Inn’s meals and lodging tax paid for a major part of the town’s revenue, and for that reason The Inn should be represented on the council.

Only council members Elaine Viguerie and Alice Butler spoke for King at the council meeting.

Speeding truck traffic through Main Street was again an emotionally charged issue to the Sperryville Gateway committee meeting on Nov. 19.

“A speeding poultry truck knocked down a woman coming out of my shop and she fell into rose bush, cutting her hand,” Steve Soaper said.

Stating another concern, Steve Leake, a native of Sperryville, showed his apprehension with the committee’s plans.

“I have a lot of real concerns about the whole situation. I don’t want to see Sperryville changed.”

He said he represented a high percentage of the old Sperryville natives who “thought that next someone would tell me what color to paint my house.”

Comments followed that they didn’t want Sperryville to be like the Town of Washington. “We don’t plan to take that route. We’re not here to tell anybody what to do,” committee member Bayard Catron answered. “We’re trying to make this a nicer place to live, not to intrude on anybody.”