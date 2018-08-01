The Rapp for Aug. 2

Tough to drill

Last Friday was already gearing up to be busier than usual for Rappahannock’s first responders, as “EMS units in the county had been getting ready for an EMS drill when the emergency calls were dispatched,” observed Amissville emergency volunteer Art Candenquist.

As it was, two 911 calls came in at practically the same second Friday morning, sending emergency equipment with sirens blaring in all directions — fire trucks and ambulances to sheriff’s patrol cars and SUVs.

A total of three urgent calls during the same period surrounded an allergic reaction, an unconscious/unresponsive victim, and a suspected drug overdose. Be sure to thank our county volunteers for being there when needed.

Major detour

A reminder that the Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Whorton Hollow Road bridge (Route 626, Rock Mills Road) over the Thornton River for about six weeks starting this Monday, weather permitting (what with all the rain and flooding of late). The bridge, weather permitting, should reopen Sept. 13.

During the project, crews will also close Route 622 at the intersection of Route 626 for two days to allow removal of the existing structure and installation of the new concrete beams. Route 622 will be closed for up to six hours on Aug. 8 and Aug. 21. Route 622 will remain open during the remainder of the project.

The Thornton River bridge carries about 390 vehicles daily, and motorists will need to use alternate routes.

Bee outpouring

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Beehive Distribution Program announced in this space is now closed for the year due to the extraordinary number of applications.

“The Beehive Distribution Program generated overwhelming interest from Virginia’s citizens,” said Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. “We have received nearly 2,700 applications since the opening of the application period on July 1. Based on the number of applications received to date, we anticipate that the cost of the equipment to fulfill the current applications will exceed available funding for the program.”

VDACS currently is reviewing applications and those applicants who will receive beehive equipment will be notified. Once all funds have been exhausted and beehive equipment distributed, VDACS will also notify those individuals who submitted an application but did not receive beehive equipment.

Cedar Mountain

Make plans now for the Cedar Mountain 156th Anniversary Living History Weekend, August 11-12. Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of immersive activities designed to share the stories of Civil War soldiers and civilians before, during, and after the battle that took place on Aug. 9, 1862.

Free and open to all ages, the event will be held at the battlefield along James Madison Highway/Route 15 south of Culpeper (9465 General Winder Road). Parking will be available at the George Washington Carver School (9433 James Madison Highway/Route 15) near the battlefield. Shuttle buses will transport visitors every 15 minutes.

Saturday, August 11

11 a.m.— Opening shot, followed by combined arms demonstration (infantry, cavalry, artillery).

1 p.m. — Experience the life of a Civil War soldier by participating in basic drill and instruction; working with the infantry and learning how to handle a musket; learning how to march, drill and fight; and even serving on a gun crew.

3 p.m. — Combined arms demonstration (infantry, cavalry, artillery).

5 p.m. Camp life, with camps open to the public.

6 p.m. — Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield Ancestors’ Ceremony.

8 p.m. — Torchlight tours of the camps and battlefield.

Sunday, August 12

10 a.m. — Combined arms demonstration (infantry, cavalry, artillery).

12 p.m. — Repeat of experiencing the life of a soldier (see above).

Information is available at www.friendsofcedarmountain.org