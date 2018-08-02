Boulder, bumper, bummer

By John McCaslin

The driver (pictured here) of this Nissan Xterra lost control of the SUV last Thursday afternoon in the notoriously winding westbound lane of Highway 211 between Sperryville and Shenandoah National Park, crashing into a large boulder and causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Fortunately he suffered only a minor elbow injury, according to Sperryville Fire & Rescue, which was among the first responders to the accident.