Giving back to the community

By John McCaslin

The First Responders Building next door to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville is just about ready for round-the-clock visitors — granted they’re among the county’s law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel.

The church’s youth group, under the guidance of Youth Pastor Randy Clark seen here with his wife Nicole last Saturday, undertook the renovation of the tiny wooden building. Coffee and refreshments, snacks and other food options are all supplied and kept stocked for the first responders by the young church members.