Not a Republican

By John McCaslin

You can tell a lot about a person by the car he or she drives. Suffice to say, the driver of this red pickup truck parked in Sperryville is no fan of Donald Trump, won’t be voting for Corey Stewart and Denver Riggleman in the fall, wouldn’t be caught dead watching Fox News, considers all people equal regardless of race and creed, knows that Virginia is for Lovers, supports Rappahannock County farmers and local EMS volunteers, and had his vehicle inspected by Cooter at the Hazzard County Garage.

