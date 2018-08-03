Beyond sportsmanship

August 3, 2018

Demaris Miller is too smart to ignore the lies and contradictions of Donald Trump [“Dutch TV news crew quizzes county Trump supporters,” July 12]. Therefore she must have an ulterior motive. She is a Trump cheerleader, even though he violates American ideals of decency, honesty, and fair play. I think she personally has altruistic principles, but is willing to play a rough game of politics. Evidently, Marquess of Queensberry Rules have no place in a knife fight or in American politics.

Mike Millan
Washington

