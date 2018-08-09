Courthouse Row for Aug. 9

By Jan Clatterbuck August 9, 2018 Courthouse Row 0

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 1-3

Hawthorne

Rachel Eugster and Erica Eugster, to Raymond Miller Jr., tract A 0.1279, $320,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-11F

Building permits

Michael Thomas Eisemann, Amissville, dwelling, $150,000

Heidi Silver, Sperryville, replace heat system, $18,000

David Freeborn, Castleton, remodel, $20,000

Jesse Jenkins, Woodville, dwelling, $200,000

William Haggerty, Huntly, addition, $20,000

Christine and Brad Wardinski, Woodville, storage building, $55,000

Joseph Zimmerman, Huntly, guest house, $118,000

Sarah Haynes, Amissville, electric service, $500

