Courthouse Row for Aug. 9

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 1-3
Hawthorne
Rachel Eugster and Erica Eugster, to Raymond Miller Jr., tract A 0.1279, $320,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 59-11F
Building permits
Michael Thomas Eisemann, Amissville, dwelling, $150,000
Heidi Silver, Sperryville, replace heat system, $18,000
David Freeborn, Castleton, remodel, $20,000
Jesse Jenkins, Woodville, dwelling, $200,000
William Haggerty, Huntly, addition, $20,000
Christine and Brad Wardinski, Woodville, storage building, $55,000
Joseph Zimmerman, Huntly, guest house, $118,000
Sarah Haynes, Amissville, electric service, $500
