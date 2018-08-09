Down Memory Lane for Aug. 9

April 21, 1966

Newly installed x-ray equipment is the latest advance in an expanded dental health program for the children of Rappahannock County. This, and other improvements in the program, the Rappahannock County Dental Health Committee announced this week, has been made possible by grants from the Public Welfare Foundation and from state and local contributions.

The equipment has been installed in the dental office in the basement of the Washington Elementary School. A dental drill has been rented from the state, and other equipment has been donated by Dr. Howard Berger of Clairmonte in Washington. The office will be staffed by Dr. William Lutz of Front Royal, who will be there on Monday and Friday every other week, and Dr. A. V. Phillip Ferlazzoof Culpeper, who will be on hand one day a week.

Teachers of the county schools are also cooperating with the committee in educating the children and informing the parents of the need for dental care. The committee tries to see that a child needing dental work is not neglected for lack of ability to pay. Many children have already been helped with much needed dental care. Those attending the clinic are also given free toothbrushes to encourage proper mouth hygiene at home.

Flint Hill fire and rescue personnel, with a number of representatives from neighboring companies, squads, auxiliaries and other guests, were entertained with a banquet last Wednesday evening at the Flint Hill Fire Hall. Among distinguished guests present were the John O. Marsh, Jr. and Del. Tom Frost, and guest speaker James Bromfield of Marshall.

H. S. Barksdale, president of the Flint Hill Fire Company acted as emcee for the evening and introduced guests and visitors. Musical entertainment was presented by The Rogues, a teen combo of organ, drums, and guitars.

Dec. 2, 1998

Although Sheriff Gary Settle has announced his resignation and a new sheriff will come on board in the next year the staff at the sheriff’s office has also changed in the last half a year.

Lt. Larry Sherertz joined the sheriff’s office here just a few months shy of 24 years spent with Fairfax County Police. He is heading up investigations for the office here. “Going from a city of 96,000 to a county of roughly 7000 is a big difference,” he said. He decided to apply here to the sheriff’s office after his retirement on June 12 from the FCP. Sherertz has lived in Rappahannock since 1989 and admired the progressive approach to law enforcement here. “They were going in the right direction as far as law enforcement service to the community and Gary Settle brought a professionalism to the agency here that was needed.”

He started with the sheriff’s office June 22 as a lieutenant. “I haven’t looked back since,” he said. “This county is getting a lot of bang for their buck. There is a tremendous amount of dedication from the officers who serve here. I don’t think the general public has a concept of the work that goes on behind the scenes. Many of the rewards from the job here are very personal. We work as a team and that’s very important to getting things done.”

Sherertz said he hopes to use all his experience and training from the last 24 years to perform the job to the highest level of professionalism that is possible.

“The Last Judgment,” by local artist Tom Mullany, is a beautifully painted bizarre, funny picture with saber wielding skeletons attacking men in black suits on the steps of the U. S. Capitol. During the month of December, eleven of his paintings will be on display at the library and the public will have a look at Mullany’s America.

He deserves to be recognized as a talented and versatile artist, but what is remarkable about his work is that it is first and foremost American art commenting about politics and life.

One of his goals as an artist is to create public sculpture and murals, Mullany said. In September his 14-foot sculpture “Spirit of Victory” was installed in the Artpark along the Niagara River in a New York state park. The sculpture, a metal female figure with wings, was completed nine years ago, but its installation in the Artpark gives Mullany the audience he deserves for the work.