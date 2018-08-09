Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 9

Wednesday, Aug. 1
1:44 a.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, 911 hang up, company 1
4:39 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, auto fire, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, Aug. 2
11:05 a.m. — Hidden Run Lane, Castleton, 911 hang up, companies 5 and 7
11:41 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, injury, companies 3, 4 and 5
3:32 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, medical alarm, companies 1 and 4
4:07 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
9:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
Friday, Aug. 3
9:18 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 1
7:58 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, smoke in building, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
8:13 p.m. — Crossmolina Farm Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 4
Saturday, Aug. 4
7:31 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, Sperryville, gas leak, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
9:20 p.m. — Castleton View Road, Castleton, smell of smoke, companies 2, 3 and 5
10:21 p.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
Sunday, Aug. 5
7:53 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
Monday, Aug. 6
1:20 a.m. — White Rose Mountain Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
3:39 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 1
6:16 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, company 1
10:21 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, Heart Attack, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
