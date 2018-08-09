Meetings and Notices for Aug. 9

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meet, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Town Hall at 485 Gay Street, Washington.

Rappahannock County Democratic committee meets at the Washington town hall on Saturday, Aug. 11. Refreshments at 9:30 a.m. meeting starts at 10 a.m. Questions, call 540-987-8912 or see www.rappdems.org

The Town Council of Washington meets on Monday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include a public hearing on an Ordinance to authorize Short-Term Rental P to P Lodging by Special Use Permit, Task Force Updates, Consideration by the Town Council and possible adoption of a Resolution in accordance with the provisions of the Town’s Zoning Ordinance to permit a public fair to be held by the Inn at Little Washington on Sept. 2, beginning at 4 p.m., upon the 20-acre meadow bounded by the Inn’s Tavern and Calvert and Middle Streets, owned by the Inn. Also to be considered is a proposal from Country Water Systems to replace a fire hydrant on Piedmont Avenue.

Rappahannock County School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the high school.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Jeanette Nord at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Commission offices located at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106 in Culpeper.

Registrations are now being accepted by Piedmont Softball Association for its fall 2018 season. Piedmont offers fastpitch softball programs that stress improvement, confidence, fun, and sportsmanship to all area girls. The league offers individual and team training, and specialized coaching sessions for pitchers and catchers of all experience levels. Teams will be formed for all age groups. Girls born anytime in the years from 1999 through 2012 are welcome. Player incentives are given for fall 2018 registrations; scholarships are available. Registration closes Sept. 1. For more information go to piedmontsoftball.net. Call 540-522-3675 or email amissville.softball@gmail.com or piedmontsoftball2002@gmail.com.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ages for recreational soccer. Early bird discount runs through August 4. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for registration & more information, find us on Facebook, or email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

Amissville Community Prayer at Payne’s Auction House, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville (west of Mayhugh’s Store by Ladybug Ballfield) on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.