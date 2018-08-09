Riggleman talks broadband

By Staff/Contributed August 9, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by Patty Hardee

Denver Riggleman, Virginia’s 5th district Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, poses here with Rappahannock GOP committee member Demaris Miller at a meet and greet with local residents last Saturday at the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill.

Asked about the prospect of universal broadband in Rappahannock County, Riggleman, a distillery owner in Nelson County, replied: “We are going to work on infrastructure here in Rappahannock. The Farm Bill actually provides incentives for broadband, but also we’re going to do some public-private partnerships. I have some ideas about that I think are pretty exciting.”

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4882 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.