Riggleman talks broadband

Photo by Patty Hardee

Denver Riggleman, Virginia’s 5th district Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, poses here with Rappahannock GOP committee member Demaris Miller at a meet and greet with local residents last Saturday at the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill.

Asked about the prospect of universal broadband in Rappahannock County, Riggleman, a distillery owner in Nelson County, replied: “We are going to work on infrastructure here in Rappahannock. The Farm Bill actually provides incentives for broadband, but also we’re going to do some public-private partnerships. I have some ideas about that I think are pretty exciting.”