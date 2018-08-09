Washington column for Aug. 9

The Four Musketeers

“All for one and one for all, united we stand divided we fall.” ― Alexandre Dumas

The four musketeers — Beverly Exline of Washington, Kathy Atkins of Browntown, Jeanette Brady of Front Royal, and Lisa Streightiff of Amissville — have been close friends throughout their school years and beyond. Over the years the ladies got married and went their separate ways, but they try to get together on a monthly basis.

For instance, the ladies took a trip to Atlantic City, N.J., last year and enjoyed it so much their plan was to go back this year. So on Monday, July 30, they loaded up the car and headed up the road until they came to the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City, which was right off the boardwalk. They checked in for four glorious days.

Courtesy photo

According to Beverly, the Tropicana was awesome. Everybody had a good time, going to the pool and relaxing on the beach with their feet in the cool sand. Just spending time talking, laughing and shopping was wonderful. They ate at Hooters one night, according to Beverly, who added that the wings were delicious.

They hated to come back, of course, but like every vacation they had too.

Ladies, I hope as the years pass by this legacy of friendship will always keep going and you will always cherish the memories you have spending time with each other.

That said, the girls came back on Friday and that same day Beverly was taking another vacation, this time with her husband, Doug. They headed to Mooresville, N.C., visiting with Doug’s cousin Ricky Exline and family.

“Doug really enjoyed riding the jet ski on Lake Norman,” said Beverly.

On Sunday, they headed to Mount Airy where Andy Griffith grew up. They visited the Andy Griffith Museum and other attractions in Mayberry.

That same day they visited Sanda Stoots in Marion, Va., had a wonderful time and headed back to Little Washington on Tuesday.

Dedicated person

News from CCLC via Program Director Lisa Pendleton: The Child Care and Learning Center was only 12 years old when Kim Goodwin joined our team in 1988. She’s been an inspiration to teachers, families and the children in our care for so many years.

For an employee to be happy in one place for over 30 years says a lot for an organization. In the time Kim’s been with CCLC she’s taken on many roles: administrator, teacher, cook, janitor, bus driver, handyman, just to name a few. And sometimes all at once!

Courtesy photo

She’s the resident clown, always keeping everybody laughing. She has a serious side too, as the school’s in-house bookkeeper. Kim takes on every challenge she faces with a “can do” attitude, which drives the rest of CCLC staff to do their very best everyday no matter what. Her enthusiasm is endless, which is why the summer camp field trips and daily activities are epic.

Having been raised by her parents near Pittsburgh, the third youngest of 11 children, she is a fearless Steelers fan, which bodes nicely with being a fearless administrative leader of CCLC.

Everybody at CCLC wants to thank Kim for her 30 years of service, and to her husband Billy and her daughter Renee, they thank you as well for your loving care that keeps Kim happy and healthy so she can continue to serve CCLC and the county’s families for many more years to come.

Fire hall talk

Rappahannock Garden Club will host Rebecca Sheffield Gartner, extension agent for Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Fauquier counties, to speak about preserving food from gardens. Her talk will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Washington Fire Hall and is titled: “What a Great Harvest. Now what do we do with all that Food ?”

The public is invited.

Whorton/Cloud

The annual reunion of the Whorton and Cloud families begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Rappahannock County Park. Family and friends are all welcome. Please bring a covered dish to share.

For more information, call Jeanne Brown at 540-937-4146.

Another reunion

The reunion of the Clatterbuck and Smoot families is this Saturday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Park, Washington. Bring a dish and drink to share, as well as memories.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Patty Hardee, who celebrated her special day on Sunday, July 29. Joan Platt and Elias Allman celebrated their birthdays on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Birthday wishes also go out to Chelsea Smoot, who celebrates on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and to Gary Aichele, whose big day is Monday, Aug. 27, and Hope Huff on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Stay cool and have a wonderful week.