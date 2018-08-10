‘Hiding from the public’

August 10, 2018

It’s the same old thing. Public servants hiding from the public. Denver Riggleman’s refusal to participate in the Fifth Congressional District Candidates Forum (sponsored by Senior Statesmen of Virginia) is sadly reminiscent of Tom Garrett’s live town hall evasions.

I, for one, am so weary of representatives-of-the-people (or wanna-be representatives) hiding, dodging and obfuscating.

We need leaders in Congress who are willing to face the challenges of the office. This is why I’m voting for Leslie Cockburn in November. Unlike Riggleman, Leslie Cockburn clearly relishes the demands of public service and will represent each of us in Washington with enthusiasm, not excuses.

C. A. Zimmerman
Huntly

