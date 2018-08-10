Hummingbirds 1, snake 0

By Staff/Contributed August 10, 2018 Photos 0

“This was a new one for me,” writes former Rappahannock County Sheriff Larry Sherertz, who shoots a mean camera. “We’ve watched the nature series where the river otters gang up on the caymans, intimidating and confusing the predator that eventually retreats without the meal. Something similar happened here yesterday.

A four-foot black snake (named him Blackjack) climbed the tall dogwood next to the deck where the hummingbird feeders hang. We figured out what was going on and so did the birds. This all started about 4 p.m. and continued for hours. The snake explored every branch on the tree and just could not find the perfect strike location. Meanwhile, the little hummers pestered him every time he settled on a branch of his liking. He stayed in the tree during the night and left this morning about 11 a.m. I don’t think he was successful. Wonder how he was going to deal with that pointy beak?”

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4886 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.