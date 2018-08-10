‘McMansion’ built without pensions

Since Casey Eitner [“Fear-mongering as a tool,” July 26] clearly identifies us as [among those] “living in huge McMansions on private estates, drawing big government pensions and other income streams,” we think it only fair to point out that neither of us has ever received a government pension of any type (not counting compulsory Social Security) nor any other pension for that matter.

Our current incomes are for work (yes, WORK) plus returns on savings we have amassed over the years.

Yes, we have a nice home — constructed with local labor and, to the extent possible, local materials. (We’ve come a long way since we started out in a single-wide trailer 56 years ago).

We are proud of that house and have no apologies for it.

Demaris and Jim Miller

Washington