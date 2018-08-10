School news for Aug. 9

Meet the (new) teachers for RCPS

This past Monday, Aug. 6, Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed new teachers who arrived full of smiles and excitement for the upcoming school year.

By Holly Jenkins

The new teaching staff are Jared Carlson (RCHS physical education teacher), Jeffrey J. Crozier (RCES 7th grade math teacher), Vernette Rogers (RCES 2nd grade teacher), Allison Cross (RCES 1st grade teacher), Jillian Smith (RCHS special education teacher), and Timothy Stockdale (RCHS history teacher).

Carlson earned a Bachelor of Science from Lyndon State College and a Master of Education from the University of Phoenix. Prior to calling Rappahannock his home, he taught in Culpeper County for 11 years and Spotsylvania County for two years.

Crozier, who goes by “JJ” for short, is a graduate of the University of Montana and currently resides on his family farm in Amissville. Crozier joins the RCES staff as a 7th grade math teacher.

Rogers is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University and has 37 years of teaching experience.

Cross, originally from Pennsylvania, resides in Culpeper. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Saint Vincent College.

Smith, a graduate of the University of Virginia, previously worked at Warren County Public Schools. She joins the RCHS team this year as a special education teacher.

Stockdale is a graduate of Georgetown University and a member of the Civil War Trust, Mosby Heritage Area, Friends of Ball’s Bluff (battlefield) and the Virginia Historical Society.

RCPS invites everyone to come out and meet the new teachers (and returning teachers) at its annual “Meet the Teacher” day on Monday, August 13th from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

WCDS AP Scholars

Thirteen students at Wakefield Country Day School in Flint Hill have earned AP Scholar Awards in four categories as recognition of their outstanding achievement on AP exams for the 2017-18 academic year.

Douglas Griffin, Class of ’18, has earned top honor as National AP Scholar. To achieve this highest honor, students must earn an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Over the course of three years, Griffin took ten AP exams and earned a top score of 5 on each.

Four Wakefield Country Day students in the Class of 2018 earned the achievement of AP Scholar with Distinction. These students scored a 3 or higher on five or more AP exams with an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams taken. The AP Scholars with Distinction are: Bernie Cieplak, Douglas Griffin, Harmony Lindstrom, and Zoe Porterfield.

Two Wakefield Country Day students in the Class of 2018 earned the achievement of AP Scholar with Honor by scoring 3 or higher on at least four AP exams with an average of 3.25 on all AP exams taken. The AP Scholars with Honor are Ryan Brown and Jackson Romine.

Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. Six of these students graduated with the Class of 2018 and one will graduate with the Class of 2019. The AP Scholars are: Rachel Cieplak (WCDS ’19), Tony Elar, Connor Glennon, Tyler Johnson, Andrew Kwolek, Pierce Mingione, and Owen Youngquist.

Wakefield Country Day School offered eleven AP classes for the 2017-18 school year: Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Comparative Government, French, Language and Composition, Latin, Literature and Composition, US Government, US History, Spanish, and Statistics. The school, established in 1972, has an unbroken record of 100 percent four-year college acceptance with over 90% of graduates accepted at the schools of their first choice, receiving between one and two million dollars yearly in merit scholarships.