Training for the ‘unthinkable’

By Holly Jenkins

Special to the Rappahannock News

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted Active Shooter Training for the staff of Rappahannock County Public Schools and the county’s emergency first responders.

By Holly Jenkins

A full day of comprehensive training, led by Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Currence and Sergeant Chris Ubben, was designed to prepare the county’s emergency personnel in the event of an active shooter. All of Rappahannock County’s emergency first responders were invited to attend.

Then this past Monday, August 7, Deputy Currence and Sergeant Ubben returned to the schools to conduct ALICE training with Rappahannock County Public Schools’ bus drivers, custodians, food services staff and new teachers.

ALICE is an acronym that stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate.

During the training, staff learned crucial safety and survival tips if faced with an active shooter event. In addition, staff were taken through various life-saving scenarios.

This was the third such training that the school has hosted within the past year. Elementary and high school teachers and administrators also received the ALICE training last fall.

Dr. Shannon Grimsley, RCPS Superintendent, expressed her gratitude following the training.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office in providing ongoing consultation and support as we train for the unthinkable,” she said.