Four local airports secure funding for improvements

Four local airports will receive federal funding boosts to improve airport infrastructure through the joint Department of Transportation-Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

“This federal funding will help these airports to expand travel options, increase local tourism, and attract more businesses,” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrats, said in a joint statement.

A generous $1.15 million in funding will go to the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport to help reconstruct 1,100 feet of the existing taxi lane pavement.

The Winchester Regional Airport, meanwhile, will receive $277,500 to help meet operational needs by supporting demolition efforts and the relocation of new taxiways.

The Front Royal-Warren County Airport was earmarked $153,000 to help update the airport master plan to address key objectives pertinent to the airport’s future development.

Finally, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport will receive $447,742 to help expand the existing terminal apron to 40,000 square yards to accommodate increased use of the terminal facilities.

Warner and Kaine have long fought for funding for Virginia’s airports and said they “pushed back against the Trump administration’s suggested budget cuts to DOT to ensure that critical upgrades like these can happen.”

The Senate is expected to consider a long-term FAA reauthorization measure in the coming weeks that would provide increased funding certainty to allow for further aviation infrastructure investment.

All told, some 20 airports in the state will divide $11.8 million in the current round of federal funds.