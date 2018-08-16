Courthouse Row for Aug. 16

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 4-10
Hawthorne
Gary L. Deal to Gary L. Deal, successor under the Gary L. Deal Trust, 2 parcels, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 56-14
Rappahannock County
Cooper L. Wright and Linda C. Wright husband and wife, to Neighborly Enterprises, LLC, Rappahannock Park Lot 6 and 7 of section 2, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A-1-2-26
Rappahannock County and Culpeper County
Alan B. Miller and Shirley A. Miller, husband and wife to James D. Bailey and Christina A. Bailey, husband and wife, a certain tract, $12,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 51-19
Wakefield
Larry L K. Wingfield and Patricia Ann Wingfield to Douglas F. Jeffries and Sandy B. Jeffries, husband and wife, 2.0286 acres, $257,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-70
Building permits
Kent Eley, Huntly, electric services, $400
Michael McCormick, Washington, electric service, $500
Albert and Joyce Whorton, Sperryville, electric services, $1,500
Kim Bealle, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Tom Englar, Washington, generator, $10,000; waterline, $4,000
Glenn and Tina Marchione, Amissville, electric service, $1,000
Be the first to comment