Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 16

By Jan Clatterbuck August 16, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, Aug. 7

2:06 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, auto fire, companies 1, 3, 4

5:49 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

8:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

Wednesday, Aug. 8

2:53 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

4:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

5:50 p.m. — Quail Call Lane, Amissville stroke, companies 3 and 5

6:55 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

7:12 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Thursday, Aug. 9

1:19 p.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5

8:22 p.m. — Rocky Lane, Huntly, unconscious person, companies 1 and 4

Friday, Aug. 10

5:28 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1

10:33 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, companies 1 and 7

7:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7

Saturday, Aug. 11

9:02 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 7

9:37 a.m — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5

10:44 a.m. — Peola Mills Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

12:49 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5

2:57 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, public service, company 3

Sunday, Aug. 12

1:08 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

2:12 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

2:22 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, 4 and 9

7:13 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, fire alarm, company 1

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.