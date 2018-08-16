Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 16

Tuesday, Aug. 7
2:06 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, auto fire, companies 1, 3, 4
5:49 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
8:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Wednesday, Aug. 8
2:53 p.m. — Schoolhouse Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
4:29 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
5:50 p.m. — Quail Call Lane, Amissville stroke, companies 3 and 5
6:55 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
7:12 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Thursday, Aug. 9
1:19 p.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5
8:22 p.m. — Rocky Lane, Huntly, unconscious person, companies 1 and 4
Friday, Aug. 10
5:28 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1
10:33 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, companies 1 and 7
7:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 7
Saturday, Aug. 11
9:02 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 7
9:37 a.m — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
10:44 a.m. — Peola Mills Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
12:49 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
2:57 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, public service, company 3
Sunday, Aug. 12
1:08 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:12 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
2:22 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, 4 and 9
7:13 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, fire alarm, company 1
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
