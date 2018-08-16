The Rapp for Aug. 16

Rapp by bus

Expecting 1000 visitors over the Labor Day weekend, coinciding with the Inn at Little Washington’s 40th anniversary celebration INNstock, Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) is establishing bus service throughout the county.

“B&Bs area already filling up,” notes BOR President Theresa Wood. “And we want all businesses to benefit.”

The BOR has put together a Tourism Advisory Committee to help with planning the holiday weekend, and also applied for a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to help cover some of its costs, which includes buses rolling through Rappahannock villages on Saturday, and again on Sunday between parking areas and the INNstock festival.

“On Saturday, September 1, we will have three buses running a continuous loop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Flint Hill, Washington, and Sperryville, with stops at two wineries, Gadino Cellars and Quievremont Winery,” Wood says.

“In an effort to move visitors throughout the county, we will be passing out ‘Rappahannock Passports’ on Saturday and Sunday, encouraging everyone to explore Rappahannock,” she says. “We are hoping that the businesses not on the route will set up tents for retail sales of art, wine or other products in market areas along the route, or will partner with another business in one of the three villages to sell your products there. We have identified potential locations and are happy to help you find a location, if you need assistance.”

Wood says the BOR will release more information in the coming week.

Attention drifters

Virginia State Police, including law enforcement here in Rappahannock County, will be combating a rise in drunk driving deaths over the Labor Day weekend by pulling over any suspected drunk drivers.

Supported by the state’s “Checkpoint Strikeforce” outreach campaign, targeted enforcement will take place starting tomorrow, Aug. 17th through the Labor Day weekend.

A total of 248 people lost their lives in Virginia as a result of drinking-related incidents in 2017 — which was almost 30 percent of all traffic fatalities. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia roads saw 703 alcohol-impaired traffic injuries.

Call for photos

Rappahannock County residents are encouraged to submit their best photos of native plants and wildlife, bucolic views, outdoor recreation and village-scapes for the Piedmont Environmental Council’s 2018 Photo Contest. The deadline for entry is Sept. 30th.

By Joyce Har

Photos must be taken in Rappahannock County or else the surrounding counties of Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Clarke, Orange, Albemarle and Greene. Judges will choose finalists in each category, and those photos will be put up for public vote. Winners will be announced in November, and awards will be presented.

Complete contest rules and categories are found at pecva.org.

Gone Hollywood

What’s all this about “Rappahannock” being the new “star” in Los Angeles? And folks in Tinseltown lining up for a “Rapp Burger”?

According to Eater, the Rappahannock Oyster Bar is garnering rave reviews since opening this summer on Alameda Street in downtown LA, its East Coast heritage taking on a West Coast spin with “one of LA’s best young chefs.”

The LA establishment is the newest venture for the Tidewater-based Rappahannock Oyster Company, which has restaurants in Big Washington and Norfolk. Its wide variety of oysters and clams are also frequently enjoyed in Rappahannock County, at restaurants and during festivals.

The company for 100-plus years is owned and operated by the Croxton family — today Ryan and his cousin Travis, whose focus is on sustainability and restoring the environment.

Popp to Park

Elizabeth “Betsy” Popp has been selected as Shenandoah National Park’s August Artist-in-Residence.

Betsy is a painter who works in a variety of mediums including oil, pencil, pastel and acrylic. Her subject matter revolves around nature and landscapes as well as animals and birds. “My art is influenced from my time spent watching and studying those things which I encounter when taking on one of my outdoor adventures,” she says.

This will be her sixth artist-in-residence program with the National Park Service. Other national park residencies include Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Badlands National Park, Acadia National Park, Everglades National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.

Park visitors are invited to join Betsy for public painting demonstrations this Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center and on Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Skyland Resort.

Grant anyone?

Do you manage a program that creates curiosity, discovery, and adventure in the outdoors? The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program may be able to help.

Applications are now being accepted for programs that connect kids to the outdoors. This year, $65,000, a $10,000 increase from 2017, will be awarded to qualifying programs for hunting, fishing, boating, shooting sports, trapping, and wildlife viewing activities.

Find the grant application process at www.dgif.virginia.gov.