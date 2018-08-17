Baby Bear Class of ‘18

The newest graduates of Baby Bear Day Care and Pre-School on Main Street in Sperryville are (left to right) Eli Michael Stolar, Gregory Thomas Williams, Sarah Cannon Sharp, and Brooklyn Alyse Hawkins. Congratulations, kids, and always remember: Many dream, some try, but only a few achieve. You have achieved! Good luck and happy graduation!
