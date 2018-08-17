Foothills series identifies issues

I just want to say that I very much enjoy reading the Foothills Forum articles recently published, and I look forward to reading future articles with similar content. They surely will help readers to better understand Rappahannock county issues.

I trust sooner or later there will also be some discussion of the potential impact on Rappahannock affairs that RAAC [Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community] efforts, including especially the annual Studio and Gallery tour, have had in promoting local tourism.

Hans Gerhard
Slate Mills

Editor’s note: Founded in 1982, RAAC is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that focuses exclusively on enhancing the lives of county residents through exposure to the arts.

