Gorgeous, safe — and busy — bike path

A Rappahannock expatriate, I’ve lived for the last 10 years in Augusta, Charlottesville, Albemarle, and Nelson itself (which I call my ‘surrogate Rappahannock’).

Guess what else Nelson has?

A gorgeous, safe and well-used bike path. And every parent from the above localities that I know and who fancies themselves even slightly outdoorsy has spent more than one lovely day on this bike trail with their families and subsequently at one or more of the establishments listed in the article (“Nelson Finds a Niche,” Aug. 9).

Rural counties like ours have an abundance of so many things — safe places to ride are not among them.

Grace Reynolds

Nelson County