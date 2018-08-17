Meet Pumpkin, your new best friend

By Staff/Contributed August 17, 2018 RAWL Dogs 0
Courtesy photo

Hello, all. I’m the RAWL Dog this week and my name is Pumpkin. You can call me Pun’kin if you want to. The RAWL staff tell me I’m a Chihuahua mix but I’m tellin’ ya there’s got to be terrier in there somewhere. Anyway I’m pretty teensy, weighing in at about 5 pounds. I’m a youngster — 3 years old, and a happy and outgoing ball of energy. I’m really just a little munchkin who just loves to be carried around. When you come visit me ask for Pipsqueak.

This past week, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4898 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.