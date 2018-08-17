Meet Pumpkin, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hello, all. I’m the RAWL Dog this week and my name is Pumpkin. You can call me Pun’kin if you want to. The RAWL staff tell me I’m a Chihuahua mix but I’m tellin’ ya there’s got to be terrier in there somewhere. Anyway I’m pretty teensy, weighing in at about 5 pounds. I’m a youngster — 3 years old, and a happy and outgoing ball of energy. I’m really just a little munchkin who just loves to be carried around. When you come visit me ask for Pipsqueak.

This past week, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.